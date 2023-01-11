MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Veteran’s Services Department is seeking volunteers to be a part of the Patriotic Celebrations Committee.

The Veteran’s Service Department, along with American Legion Post 241, is looking for volunteers for their Patriotic Celebrations Committee, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Town of Monson. Volunteers would help in the planning, preparation, execution, and recovery of different events in town.

Some of the events that volunteers are needed for include Memorial Day, National Purple Heart Day, Veterans Day, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and others. Volunteers are needed to honor and celebrate Service Members, Veterans, and Surviving Family members in Monson.

If interested, volunteers are encouraged to email the Director of Veterans’ Services, Troy Brin, at tbrin@monson-ma.gov.