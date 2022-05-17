SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers are needed to flag cemeteries for Memorial Day.

The City of Springfield’s Veterans Department will flag all maintained and publicly owned cemeteries and is looking for volunteers to assist before Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 30. The cemetery flagging will begin on Saturday, May 14th, and conclude on Sunday, May 29th.

Those interested in volunteering can contact the City of Springfield’s Veterans Department at (413) 787-6141 or email Deputy Director of Veterans’ Service Joseph DeCaro at jdecaro@springfieldcityhall.com.