WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hooplandia, the 3×3 basketball tourney and festival is taking place next weekend and the organization is looking for volunteers.

Basketball players will take to the courts at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield from Friday, June 23rd to Saturday, June 25th. Volunteers are needed to help monitor the courts on the tournament days, Saturday and Sunday.

Hooplandia Court Monitors

Oversee games and act as referees for youth teams (grades 2-7), ensuring that everyone is playing by the rules.

Maintain flow, making sure games stay within the time limit.

Track the score when there is no scorekeeper, and report the winners to Basketball Central via scorecards.

Call fouls and if there are disagreements on the court, will step in to work it out, so that play can resume.

To register, you must be 16 years old and will receive training and equipment. Free parking will be provided along with a meal voucher, Hooplandia swag, and two tickets to The Big E Fair.

Teams looking to play in the tournament must register by June 19th at Hooplandia.com. With 19 playing divisions and games scheduled on both outdoor and indoor courts, spots for Hooplandia are filling up quickly.

On Friday, June 23rd, a free community Hooptacular will take place with skills and basketball spirit contests, community courts, music, hands-on activities, and more.

The division competition takes place Saturday and Sunday, June 24th and 25th with individuals of all ages and skill levels showing their skills on 70+ outdoor and indoor courts on The Big E grounds with select games held at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

There will be more than 15 food trucks, restaurants, vendors, and adult beverages, including sports and soft drinks. DJ Meechie, DJ Mad Maxx, DJ Prince, and DJ Architect are scheduled to be spinning music. The celebrity sneaker artist, Vinnie Ducharme will be on hand to create unique sneaker designs.