Volunteers needed to place flags on veterans’ graves in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The city of Springfield is asking for volunteers to plant flags at veterans grave sites ahead of Memorial Day.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal, and Springfield veterans services director Tom Belton issued a statement calling for volunteers.

There are nearly 22,000 veterans grave sites in Springfield that need flags. Extra flags will be left at cemeteries for families in case their loved one’s grave was not marked.

For information on how to help, including cemetery addresses and hours, contact the Department of Veterans Services at 413-787-6141.

