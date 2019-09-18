Volunteers offer landscaping services to local veteran cemetery

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Tree service personnel from several Springfield area companies provided a volunteer day at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Agawam Wednesday.

The local volunteers are part of the nationwide “Saluting Branches” program at 65 veterans cemeteries across the country. They cut down diseased trees that diminish the landscape and work beyond the scope of the cemetery groundskeepers.

It’s work one tree service volunteer told 22News, is proud to do for those who died for their country.

“It feels great, absolutely, we’re happy to be here,” said Randy Sample of East Longmeadow. “Helping the local family members feels good about the Veterans Cemetery.”

The thirty volunteers working at the Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Agawam are part of more than 3,000 tree service personnel doing this work at veteran cemeteries across America today.