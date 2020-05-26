Volunteers pay tribute to veterans in West Springfield on Memorial Day

Breaking News
Hampden County

by: Stephen Underwood

Posted:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Brush Hill Mobile Home Park put out 600 American flags for Memorial Day.

The flags that line the roads in the park pay tribute to veterans and those that died in combat.

While Covid-19 changed the plans of some of the residents there, volunteers still came to honor veterans. They were not going to let the ongoing pandemic overtake their remembrance of those who served and sacrificed.

Jay Mercer a Coordinator for the Flag Project told 22News that it was an honor to place the flags as a reminder for those who have and continue to serve our country.

“We’re very appreciative within the park and the association of the service that the veterans provided for us,” said Mercer.

The flags were donated by the Veterans Administration and around 12 volunteers help put the flags in the ground.

