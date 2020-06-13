Volunteers remove more than 1,000 pounds of trash during CT River cleanup

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – What started as a small volunteer organization has turned into a state-wide movement to clean up riverbanks.

“Before when we came to a spot we would need an army, and now low and behold we have one,” said Bryan Houle, vice president of Make MA Fishing Spots Great Again.

Dozens from the local non-profit cleared all the trash at Jed Day’s Landing in Holyoke Saturday. Volunteers enjoyed getting fresh air while being united on one common goal.

“It’s a great change of pace, it’s definitely what everyone needs to get out of the stage we’re in,” volunteer Justin Zielinski told 22News. “We can all get together. Many hands make light work.”

The Covid-19 pandemic, didn’t stop volunteers from once again cleaning up local riverbanks. And in Holyoke Saturday, they cleaned up piles and piles of trash and they did it safely by wearing masks and social distancing.

After just one hour, they completed the clean up at Jed Day’s Landing, removing 1,000 pounds of trash. Volunteers are hoping their efforts have a lasting impact on those people who litter in the first place.

Houle told 22News, “We can’t change people, we know that so what we are going to do, we are going to show you what it could be. And maybe that can change your heart?”