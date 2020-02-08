Volunteers take on round two of Exchange Street cleanup in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers will be gathering up once again to continue cleaning Exchange Street in Chicopee Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, volunteers are scheduled to meet at 1/2 Exchange Street at 9:30 a.m. Saturday’s task is aim to tackle an area near a stream that leads directly into the Connecticut River.

The last clean up took place on February 1, where crews found an assortment of trash including tires, more than 100 needles, old grills, mattresses and more. It was clear most of the trash came from a homeless camp.

If you are looking to volunteer, contact Make MA Fishing Spots Great Again’s Facebook page.