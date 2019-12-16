Volunteers wrap hundreds of donated toys for Holyoke children

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The giving of toys is very meaningful during Three Kings Day, the Christmas season celebration that occurs in January.

Dozens of volunteers spent Sunday evening wrapping donated toys that will be distributed to hundreds of children during the Three Kings Day observance the afternoon of Saturday, January 4 at Holyoke’s Morgan Elementary School.

“These toys are really significant, in addition to the usual holiday celebration, it’s an extra culturally sensitive event that we do,” said Nayroby Rosa-Soriano of Holyoke.

Nueva Esperanza, the Hispanic community support organization, conducted a successful toy drive, collecting more than 1,000 toys for children of all ages during the past several weeks. It’s been a gratifying exercise in community spirit.

Volunteer Raymond Lozada told 22News, “Almost every day, I see someone drop off 5, 10 toys. It makes me feel great, in the Christmas spirit myself.”

It’s become a community project to make certain that each of the donated toys are carefully wrapped for their Three Kings Day distribution. Holyoke resident Erika Matos and her daughter volunteered their time.

“I’m super excited to be here in Holyoke at Nueva Esperanza giving my time and my services. I wanted to come out and support my Holyoke community, definitely,” said Matos.

As a result of this community spirit, the hundreds of children attending Three Kings Day at the Morgan Elementary School in early January, will each have two carefully wrapped toys to open.