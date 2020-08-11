Vote by mail deadline approaching

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The deadline to vote by mail in Massachusetts is quickly approaching, so it’s important that you are prepared.

The deadline from the board of elections to receive your vote by mail ballot is August 26.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin recommends sending in ballots 2 to 3 weeks in advance, so you should be sending in your ballots by the end of this week.

According to the City of Springfield, over 10,000 people applied for mail-in ballots, and if your ballot isn’t received on time it won’t count.

Springfield Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola told 22News, “We had over 10,000 Springfield voters that requested absentee or mail-in vote ballots and we are in the process now of mailing those out.”

Again, once you receive your ballot, fill it out and send it back right away.

Your vote won’t be cast unless it’s in by August 26.