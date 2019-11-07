Vote! Springfield’s Bright Nights nominated for USA Today’s national holiday light show competition

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You can help choose Springfield’s Bright Nights in a national competition as America’s finest holiday light show.

USA Today has nominated Bright Nights to its top 20 Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards. Bright Nights at Forest Park is now celebrating its first quarter-century as a holiday mainstay, that has so far attracted 6-million visitors.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt would be pleased for Bright Nights to be chosen in the top 10, but with support from visitors to Bright Nights, she feels the Springfield attraction has a shot at being voted in as the nation’s top holiday light show.

“It’s just nostalgia and making people feel good. It brings the best of yesteryear and I do think that is really what makes it special,” Matt said.

She added, “We’ve got the best crew in the country. And it’s so beautiful every night.”

Voting for the nation’s best light shows is already underway. Voting will continue through December 2, and the U.S. winners will be announced on December 13.

You can vote for Bright Nights from now through December 2. To find out how you can vote for America’s best holiday light show, click here.