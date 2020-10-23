Voter registration deadline is Saturday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The deadline to register to vote is Saturday. Earlier this year, the law was changed to allow 10 extra days beyond the usual 20 days.

Several early voting sites are also offering registration so you can register and vote at the same time. You can register online, by mail or in person.

More than two million people have already applied to vote by mail. Almost 1.2 million have already returned their ballots. Already, more than 25 percent of registered voters have gotten involved.

At city and town clerks’ offices throughout the state, personnel have been helping people with the last-minute registration.

“We will be here for people to register from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “You can also early vote while’s you’re here. You can register and early vote both on the same day.”

Early voting in the state will last through next Friday.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 3.