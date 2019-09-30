Voter registration drive held at Holyoke High School

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee is scheduled to host a Voter Registration Drive at Holyoke High School Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, McGee will be at the high school during lunch periods.

“I am very excited that we are able to pre-register 16 and 17 year olds so that on their 18th birthday they will automatically be on the voting list. I believe this is a very good step towards increasing voter turnout and also getting our youth engaged in the elections process.” Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee

McGee managed to register 30 students during her last visit to Holyoke High.