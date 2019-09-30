Voter registration drive held at Holyoke High School

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee is scheduled to host a Voter Registration Drive at Holyoke High School Monday.
According to a news release sent to 22News, McGee will be at the high school during lunch periods.
“I am very excited that we are able to pre-register 16 and 17 year olds so that on their 18th birthday they will automatically be on the voting list. I believe this is a very good step towards increasing voter turnout and also getting our youth engaged in the elections process.”Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee
McGee managed to register 30 students during her last visit to Holyoke High.
“I think it is important to visit the high school at least once or twice a year to show students that voter participation is not only important in presidential elections but also in our statewide and local elections. Our local elections directly impact our city and schools and I think it is crucial that the young voters are engaged and voicing their opinions through voting. I always look forward to the opportunity to visit Holyoke High School where it brings me back to my old stomping grounds.”Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee