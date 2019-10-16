Voter registration for local elections ends Wednesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For people planning to vote on November 5, voter registration ends Wednesday.

In Massachusetts, residents need to register 20 days before an election. Where this can be done varies between cities and towns. In Chicopee, you can register at City Hall and all city libraries.

In Springfield, you can register at the election office at the City Hall.

Susan Miller-Coulter, who helps to get people registered in Holyoke, said some cities allow you to register online.

“There are two ways to do this, you can either go to the City Clerk’s office or you can go to the website for the city of Holyoke, you can do it online with your driver’s license to validate,” Miller-Coulter said.

Some cities and towns extend office hours to allow for late registration Wednesday night, so you should check with your local registrar.