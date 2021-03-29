VP Kamala Harris calls Springfield Vietnam vet to thank him for his service

(WWLP) – Monday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day and one local vet got a very special phone call to thank him for his service.

Gumersindo Gomez received a call from Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, and she even posted a photo to her Facebook page.

VP Harris called Gomez to thank him for his service in Vietnam, his 20 years of service in uniform, and the work he continues to do for veterans.

Gomez is the executive director of the Western Mass Bi-lingual Veterans Outreach Center, which provides free meals to military families facing difficulties.

Gomez was among at least two dozen veterans who were applauded at a ceremony in Springfield last year for their service. The ceremony came to a close with the traditional laying of the wreaths on the monuments along Veteran’s Way.

Five generations of his family have also served in the military.