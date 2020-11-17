Wahlburgers at MGM Springfield delayed until spring 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction crews have been making progress on one of Springfield’s most anticipated new restaurants.

The restaurant chain, owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlburg and their brother Chef Paul Wahlberg, has been planning this location at MGM Springfield for the past two years.

The casual dining eatery had been expected to open earlier this year, but the project had been delayed until spring of 2021.

A statement provided to 22News from a Wahlburgers spokesperson said the Springfield opening is postponed.

“After careful consideration, Wahlburgers MGM Springfield has decided to delay their grand opening until the spring of 2021. The Wahlburgers MGM Springfield team looks forward to welcoming guests through its doors next year and sharing all of the hard work that has gone into making this restaurant truly special for the Springfield community.”

Hingham-based Wahlburgers has 31 locations in North America, including in the Wahlburgs’ native Boston area, but this will be their first restaurant in Western Massachusetts.