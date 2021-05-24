Wahlburgers at MGM Springfield to open Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After years of anticipation, the Wahlburgers at MGM Springfield will open officially Tuesday.

The 4,500 square-foot restaurant at the corner of Main and Union Streets in downtown Springfield will open its door on May 25.

Wahlburgers is owned by the Wahlberg family, with notable actors Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg. The restaurant had been expected to open in early 2020, but work on the project was repeatedly delayed. This location will mark the first Wahlburgers in western Massachusetts.