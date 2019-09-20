Wahlburgers groundbreaking ceremony taking place in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Construction is about to begin at the Wahlburgers in MGM Springfield.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to take place at MGM Springfield at 11AM on Friday. Wahlburgers will have a food truck for the public after the ceremony on Howard Street.

Wahlburgers Chef Paul Wahlberg, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis, and Massachusetts Gaming Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein will all be present at the ceremony.

The new restaurant will be located at the corner of Union and Main Street. It’s scheduled to open in 2020.