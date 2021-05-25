Wahlburgers now open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After years of anticipation, Wahlburgers at MGM Springfield will finally open Tuesday.

The 4,500 square-foot restaurant is located at the corner of Main and Union Streets. It was initially supposed to open in 2019, but the project was repeatedly delayed. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will join MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley and Chef Paul Wahlberg at 11 a.m. for the grand opening.

“I want to applaud MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley and his team for their continued commitment, and support of our Springfield. Thank you to the Wahlberg family, especially Chef Paul Wahlberg for his belief and investment in our City. Chef Paul is so humble, genuine, and very hospitable. This is going to be a big hit here in the City. I can personally say that the Our Burger, which is Paul’s favorite, and the chili are delicious. Wahlburgers will complement my administration’s efforts to revitalizing our downtown and South End neighborhoods. Dining here will be a great time for anyone and everyone, especially for the kids. Welcome to Springfield Chef Paul and we’re looking forward to many prosperous years,” Mayor Sarno said.

Line outside Wahlburgers Tuesday morning just before the business officially opens for business.

Wahlburgers is owned by the Wahlberg family, with notable actors Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg.

This location will be the first Wahlburgers to open in western Massachusetts.