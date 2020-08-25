Wait times for COVID-19 test results can vary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You’ll have to wait longer to get COVID-19 test results due to the overwhelming number of tests going to independent commercial labs right now.

There are different ways to get tested, including through the nose and the mouth.

Baystate Health said they’ve seen the best success with the nasopharyngeal swab test at their hospitals. They can get “in-house” results right there at the hospital, so the turnaround time can be as little as 24 hours.

At their community testing sites, however, they have to send the specimens out to a commercial lab.

“If we do send it out, we partner with several commercial laboratories,” Jason Newmark of Baystate Health’s Diagnostic Services explained. “The challenge there is the logistics and getting it to the laboratories and the turnaround time we’ve been seeing is 72 hours, so a little bit longer.”

Newmark said you have to be licensed to administer the nasopharyngeal test, so that’s why the nasal swab test has become more common.

Holyoke Community College will be the latest testing site when it opens Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. It’ll be a free nasal swab test with a turnaround time of four days or fewer for results.