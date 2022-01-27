Wake for Ronn Johnson to be held Friday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friends and family will honor Ronn Johnson’s memory during his wake Friday night at St. John’s Congregational Church in Springfield.

Ronn Johnson, who passed away recently at the age of 63, had been Executive Director of Springfield’s Martin Luther King Junior Family Services for many years. Family Services Board Chairman Dr. Calvin Hill told 22News of Ronn Johnson’s uncommon qualities as a human being, who was ideally suited for helping people in need.

“We saw that he was compassionate, staying late at night. When you think about someone who worked tirelessly and dedicated, Ronn Johnson was someone that I use the term ‘Drum Major,'” said Hill.

Many are expected to attend Ronn Johnson’s wake Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at his beloved St. John’s Congregational Church in Springfield.