Wake, funeral for Holyoke firefighter who died last week announced

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Loved ones of a young Holyoke firefighter who passed away last week will get to say their final goodbyes this week.

The Holyoke Fire Department said the wake for Firefighter Johnathan “Jono” Robert will be held Thursday morning, at the Our Lady of the Cross Church located on Cross Avenue in Holyoke. Members of the fire department will assemble for a walk-through at 2:15 p.m.

The late firefighter was a husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. He joined the Holyoke Fire Department in June 2014 and was active until his untimely death. It’s unclear what caused the young firefighter’s sudden death.

Funeral services will take place Friday at the same church at 11 a.m. Prior to that, fire officials will assemble at 9:30 a.m. followed by possession at 10:30 a.m. Parking will be available at the rear of the church.