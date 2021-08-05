Wake held for Holyoke Firefighter Jonathan “Jono” Robert

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A wake is being held Thursday for a Holyoke firefighter who passed away on July 29.

The wake for 30-year-old Jonathan “Jono” Robert will be held at the Our Lady of the Cross Parish located on Holy Cross Avenue in Holyoke from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Members of the fire department will assemble for a walk-through at 2:15 p.m.

The late firefighter was a husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. He joined the Holyoke Fire Department in 2014 and was active until his untimely death. It’s unclear what caused the young firefighter’s sudden death.

Funeral services will take place Friday at the same church at 11 a.m. Fire officials will assemble at 9:30 a.m. followed by possession at 10:30 a.m.