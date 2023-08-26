SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – WakeUp Movement will be hosting its 9th Annual Community Event at Adams Park on Saturday.

According to the City of Springfield, this event is family-friendly and will feature face painting, entertainment, a basketball tournament, and more.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be in attendance at the event. Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Kyreem Tabar, CEO of WakeUp Movement, and his team for their continued efforts in putting together this 9th Annual Community Event that helps to unite and bring our community together. This family-friendly community event brings the beautiful mosaic that is our Springfield community together with fun, games, and entertainment at our beautiful Adams Park.”

The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Adams Park on the corner of Dearborn Street and Wilbraham Road.