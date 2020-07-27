Wales Olde Home Festival to be held despite ongoing pandemic

WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Wales is hosting a Wales Olde Home Festival Saturday, August 1, despite the COVID-19 ongoing pandemic.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the festival will take place at Wales Elementary School at 1 p.m. The coordinator and chair of the event Nicole Croteau advises those who visit to wear a face-covering before entering. Visitors will also need to fill out their contact information on a sign-in sheet and will undergo a no contact temperature check.

Activities that will be available for families to enjoy include the following:

Raffles

Bouncy House

Soccer Dart Game

Basketball Game

As our state still faces the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been several people who expressed their concern over hosting the event.

22News reached out to the coordinator of the event to find out other health guidelines and protocols that may be in place to help visitors feel safe, however, she declined an interview. 22News has also not heard back from the select board office for more information as well as the town of Wales Health Department.