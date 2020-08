WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wales Police Department is warning residents of a robocall going around asking for money for the police department.

Police Chief Dessert said the call is spoofing a number from the police station, meaning it may come up on your caller ID as the police station but is actually a scammer. The number that has been reported is 413-245-7222.

The scammer allegedly request money for police. If you receive this call, you are asked to not give them any money.