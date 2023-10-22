SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday, the Greater Springfield Campaign for Nonviolence will be hosting a Walk for Nonviolence.

This walk is to take action to build a long-term movement for active nonviolence in Springfield and in other communities, according to a news release from the Greater Springfield Campaign for Nonviolence.

This is a Covid-safe walk, which means that everyone has to wear face masks and keep social distance. During the walk, everyone will be walking through the Blessed Sacrament Church neighborhood and will stop to pray at various places. Also during the walk, they will:

Remember those who have died by violence in Springfield,

Come together as a community that is affected by violence,

Acknowledge the different forms of violence and the causes of violence in our community such as poverty, racism, mass incarceration, drugs, and domestic violence,

Welcome those who have fled from violence in their homeland,

Begin a community conversation exploring ways that we can build a peace-filled city together.

The walk will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Church parking lot and will end with there with a rally with speakers at 3:15 p.m.

The Greater Springfield Campaign for Non-violence group believes that starting a community conversation will help the community explore new ways to build a peace-filled city together.