SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Baha’i Community will be hosting a “Walk for Oneness” event on Saturday.

The walk, which is being sponsored by the Springfield Baha’is, is a way to bring people together and to celebrate the diversity in Springfield and the region, and the Baha’i principle of the oneness of humanity.

Baha’i Faith is an independent world religion that was established in 1863, and they believe in the oneness of mankind. Members of the Faith believe that the old barriers that have divided people from one another such as our lesser identities of race, culture, language, nationality, caste, rank, class, gender, religion, and so forth, must be set aside in the larger quest for unity among all people.

This is becoming an annual event that had approximately 50 people attend last year. Friends, family, and strangers alike get to know each other and walk for the cause of building unity and celebrating diversity.

“Walk for Oneness” will include activities for kids, designing T-shirts and signs to represent oneness and unity. There will be a brief presentation followed by the reading of some Baha’i writings on the topics of the unity of humankind and invite others to share their faith tradition.

The walk will be around the ballfields at Forest Park followed by a very short talk about the oneness of humanity. Those interested in participating will meet on the lawn behind the Forest Park Zoo. The walk will begin at 10:00 a.m.