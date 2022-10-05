SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a special hiring event on Wednesday at Springfield City Hall for those interested in learning more about careers in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield, Human Resources and Labor Relations (HR) Director Attorney William Mahoney, and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Judi Crowell will be in attendance. This Wednesday, and every Wednesday during October, the City of Springfield’s human resources department will be available to discuss career opportunities in Springfield that best match the person’s qualifications and goals.

According to a news release, Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank HR and Labor Relations Director Attorney Bill Mahoney and his dedicated staff for putting together this unique and special hiring event to sit down with and discuss possible career opportunities with interested applicants. This hiring event continues my administration’s efforts to address the hiring challenges that every sector and industry has been experiencing here in the city of Springfield. Last year, Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan and I in partnership with MassHire and Tri-State CDL Training Center utilized our local Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to help address the shortage of CDL drivers. Continuing with this proactive outreach to fill city jobs, every Wednesday during the month of October, our HR staff will sit down and go over with those interested in a career with the city of Springfield and review available open jobs and their qualifications and career goals to try and find a match.”

The event will take place every Wednesday at Springfield City Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.