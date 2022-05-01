LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A community event and race was held in Ludlow on Saturday.

The Sgt. Joshua D. Desforges Walk/Run Challenge is held annually in honor of Sergeant Desforges, a Ludlow Marine who was killed in Afghanistan back in 2010.

The three mile run held a twist, with a number of Marine Corp inspired obstacles.

Proceeds from Sunday’s event all went to an award fund in Desforges’ name. That award is given annually to a Ludlow High School Student who is planning to “follow their dreams.”

Thousands of dollars have been given since the award was created.