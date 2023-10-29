LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Walk to Remember took place in Ludlow Sunday evening, remembering those who lost their battle with addiction and to honor those in recovery.

The event was held at the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club and hosted by Ludlow CARES and the Michael J. Dias Foundation. The event encourages recovery and wellbeing in the community.

The Ludlow High School choir sang at the event and organizers aim for people who attend to leave with a sense of hope.

“It’s wonderful to see all the support. My own son was a heroin addict for many years so this is a cause near and dear to me,” said Maureen Rooney Board Member, Michael J. Dias Foundation. “He’s in recovery now. Through the Michael J. Dias Foundation we have three sober homes located in Springfield and our mission is to offer hope for any of the guys who come through our homes.”

The event featured speakers and Luminary bags which were available for people to write the name of their loved one to place along the walkway.