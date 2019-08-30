Walking on tracks is dangerous and illegal, police warn after train hits man in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People are being reminded to stay off the tracks after a man was hit by a train in Chicopee Wednesday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said a man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being hit by an Amtrak train while walking on the tracks near the Chicopee Center.

With school back in session, and the Valley Flyer Service set to start running more trains through the area starting Friday, popular cut-through’s could be particularly dangerous.

Officer Wilk said students will be meeting with representatives from Amtrak about staying off of the tracks.

One man who cut through some tracks in Chicopee Thursday night said when you’re on the tracks, it can be hard to hear anything coming.

“It pretty much is like a sound vacuum,” Sabastian told 22News. “With the wind blowing it is a little bit easier to hear it, but without the wind, you can barely hear at all. Especially when you are right next to the tracks even. It is weird.”

Walking on the tracks isn’t only dangerous, it is illegal. The man who was struck last night is facing trespassing charges according to Officer Wilk.