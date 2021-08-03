Walkout ceremony held for West Springfield K-9 Pike

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department held a walkout ceremony Tuesday morning for K-9 Pike who passed away.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, 8-year-old K-9 Pike passed away July 12 after unexpected health issues. K-9 Pike most recently worked at the West Springfield Middle School that was trained to detect narcotics.

In the over five minute video posted on the department’s Facebook page and Access West Side on YouTube, the ceremony included multiple police officers, and his handler Officer Eric Johnson along with his family. Mayor Reichelt led the ceremony with a moment of silence and introduced Police Chief Connor. Chief Connor described K-9 Pike’s career with the police force and presented a plaque to Officer Johnson in recognition of loyal and dedicated service to his partner.

Officer Johnson thanked everyone for the support and how much he misses his partner, K-9 Pike. Officer Johnson also read letters written from his daughters.

K-9 Pike (West Springfield Police Department)

The black lab was often greeted by students and staff everyday and participated in events at the Junior Police Academy, Bike Rodeo, and many K-9 demonstrations.