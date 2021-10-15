Walmart on Boston Road in Springfield evacuated after two incidents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Walmart on Boston Road in Springfield was temporarily closed Friday afternoon after an incident where a 911 caller claimed a gun was involved.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were sent to the store around 11:50 a.m. Friday morning for a verbal disturbance. A person involved told police he had a license to carry but no firearm was shown.

Around 1:30 p.m. officers received another 911 call for a picture sent through text messages stating there was a person with a gun inside the store. Officers went back to the store and evacuated the building for the safety of customers and employees but found nothing of significance. Officers were able to be shown the picture, which showed the incident from earlier in the day.

Walsh said no firearm was involved in the two incidents at the store Friday. No injuries were reported and the store has reopened.