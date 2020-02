AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will close the left-turn lane on Walnut Street to Springfield Street in Agawam for water main repairs.

The closure will be on Friday, February 7 from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm. One lane traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times and left turns will still be permitted onto Springfield Street.

Police officers will help direct traffic around the construction zone.