WANTED: Inmate walked away from job site in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – Police are searching for an inmate who reportedly walked away from a community job site in Ludlow around 11:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Senior Public Information Officer Steve O’Neil for Hampden County Sheriff’s Department told 22News, 51-year-old Juan Mendez was authorized to work in the community wearing a GPS bracelet and on his way back to the Pre-release Center in Ludlow he cut off the bracelet.

Mendez is 5’6′, Hispanic, 240 pounds with a shaved head and brown eyes and was last seen in Ludlow. He previously lived in West Springfield.

O’Neil said Mendez is currently in jail for a probation violation and was sentenced for property crimes in 2015; He served two and a half years with three years probation. He was due to end his sentence in December.

“Obviously, this person was classified to minimum security because they were not seen to be a danger in the community. However, when an individual absconds from a correctional supervision situation it is always a matter of caution” Steve O’Neil, Senior Public Information Officer for Hampden Sheriff’s Department

The jail’s apprehension team is searching for Mendez and residents are asked to call the apprehension team at 413-547-8000 ext. 2191 with any information.