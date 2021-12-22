Ware students make letters, posters to thank Baystate Wing staff

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A display of appreciation was held for the front line workers at Baystate Wing hospital. This was about giving hospital staff a morale boost, knowing many of are being worked hard before the holidays with the surge in cases.

On Wednesday, the principal and art teacher from SMK Elementary in Ware, Erin Boughamer, delivered letters and a huge poster to Baystate Wing hospital. They were made by the hands of their students, hoping to inspire workers to keep going and applaud their phenomenal work.

“Thank you so much everyone out there who works in these fields and is sticking it out. You are making a difference, the kids see it as little as 4 year preschoolers. They see it and we see it. Its a heartfelt thank you, really,” said Boughamer.

While Erin Merriam, Director of Human Resources at Baystate Wing added, “This far surpasses what I had anticipated when we first discussed the kids doing this. Its absolutely amazing and I know the staff is going to love it.”

The principal also said the pandemic especially recently, has had an impact on their kids, since many of them have family in the medical field. Palmer public schools also contributed letters of appreciation from students.