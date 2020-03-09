Warm, dry, and breezy weather increases risk of brush fires

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a brush fire Monday afternoon in Palmer on State Street, and multiple local fire departments were called in to help.

It’s not rare to see brush fires right at this time of year, mainly because the weather has been warm, the air is very dry, and winds have been a bit breezy too. These conditions are conducive to forming and spreading brush fires.

22News spoke with Lieutenant Jason Houle with the South Hadley Fire Department about how these fires typically start.

“Smoking materials is definitely one of the leading causes,” Lt. Houle explained. “Open burning is also going on right now until May 1. So, it’s really important people are following the proper procedures and guidelines when it comes to open burning.”

Remember, do not assume someone else has already called 911 to report a brush fire. If you see one, call immediately. Also if you plan on open burning, make sure to get your permit from your local fire department.