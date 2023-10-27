WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re almost into November but it certainly hasn’t felt like it the last few days. It really couldn’t get any nicer outside Friday and that meant a lot of people hitting the golf course.

Typically in the middle of fall it’s too chilly or wet to be driving, chipping, and putting on the golf course comfortably, but Friday was a different story. With temperatures in the upper 70’s and the sun out all day, golf courses throughout western Massachusetts like at East Mountain Country Club in Westfield were packed with people looking to get in some rounds of golf before this unseasonably warm weather leaves us.

“We’ve got quite a few tee times so it could be busier of course but not for this time of year. If it was 55 degrees and breezy there would be a third of the people here,” said Ted Perez Jr., co-owner of East Mountain Country Club.

Perez Jr. added that many customers have put away their clubs for the year by this point of fall but because of the warm air, he’s rarely seen a day this busy in late October. East Mountain Country Club does stay open throughout the year but this may have been the busiest day for the next six or seven months.