SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – New England may be turning back the clock one hour from Daylight Savings Time Sunday morning, but this entire weekend will feel as if we’re turning back a full month or more.

With the temperature expected to be climbing back into the mid seventies by Sunday. the Summer House in Southwick is expecting an on rush of ice cream lovers they don’t usually see during early November.

“The warm weather is really causing spike in traffic. It’ll give us a nice little boost, running around,” said Tim Grimaldi, Summer House shifts manager.

There will be one more weekend ahead to enjoy all the pleasures of mild weather that rarely occurs this time of year.