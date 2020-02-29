Warmer weather bringing black bears out of hibernation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bear sightings have become more and more common across western Massachusetts over the years.

Massachusetts is the third most densely populated state in the country for black bears, and the numbers continue to increase.

During the winter months, they become dormant but now that the weather is getting warmer they’re becoming more active. 22News had a chance to speak with Jonah Keane, director of the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary.

“They will usually start to den late November into December, then late February more early March and then into April they can stay less active,” Keane explained. “When it’s conditions like we’ve seen this week it’s nice and warm, we’re more likely to see more activity.”

The bears are out looking for food, so it’s a good idea to take down any bird feeders you put out this winter. If you do see a bear you should just leave it alone.

If it gets too close, making noise should scare it off.