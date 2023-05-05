SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The recent string of rainy spring days put a damper on both outdoor home improvement projects and sales, local garden center is gearing up for a potential burst in business this weekend!

Things are looking bright for western Massachusetts, with the first dry weekend in weeks expected to hit the region, and many are hoping to take advantage of the dry skies with some lawn care and gardening.

It’s estimated that 55% of American households garden, that’s more than half the country. Sixteen Acres Garden Center of Springfield anticipates on seeing business bloom, after taking a hit on sales.

“We’re very excited about it, even this afternoon, once the sun came out we’ve started to get very steady,” Store Manager, Nalini Benoit says. “And temperatures in the 70s means locals are ready to plant their favorites!”

Since February the Garden Center has been preparing their assortment of flowers, soil, and other garden necessities. 22News saw people stocking up on perennials, shrubs and trees to revamp their gardens; And With Mother’s Day on May 14, gardening centers are hoping to see even more business.