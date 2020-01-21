Warming Centers available in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee has designated three locations as warming centers for those impacted by the cold weather Tuesday.

According to the office of Mayor John Vieau, the following buildings are available to the public as a place to warm up:

Chicopee Public Library – Main

449 Front Street, Chicopee

Open from 9 AM until 9 PM

Chicopee Public Library – Fairview

402 Britton Street, Chicopee

Open from 1 PM until 8 PM

Rivermills Senior Center

5 West Main Street, Chicopee

Open from 8 AM until 8 PM

Anyone who needs help after the warming centers close is asked to call Chicopee police at 413-592-6341.

“With the current drop in temperatures, some may need a place to stay, whether for a few hours or for the evening,” Vieau said. “This city cares about its residents, regardless of their circumstances. Space will be made to help any of our vulnerable citizens.”