Warming Centers available in Chicopee

Hampden County

January cold_321821

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee has designated three locations as warming centers for those impacted by the cold weather Tuesday.

According to the office of Mayor John Vieau, the following buildings are available to the public as a place to warm up:

Chicopee Public Library – Main
449 Front Street, Chicopee
Open from 9 AM until 9 PM

Chicopee Public Library – Fairview
402 Britton Street, Chicopee
Open from 1 PM until 8 PM

Rivermills Senior Center
5 West Main Street, Chicopee
Open from 8 AM until 8 PM

Anyone who needs help after the warming centers close is asked to call Chicopee police at 413-592-6341.

“With the current drop in temperatures, some may need a place to stay, whether for a few hours or for the evening,” Vieau said. “This city cares about its residents, regardless of their circumstances. Space will be made to help any of our vulnerable citizens.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

