HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures Friday are expected to drop to below freezing Friday night.

A warming shelter in Holyoke will be opening for people in need of a warm place to stay. Providence Ministries is partnering with the City of Holyoke to provide a warming shelter at Kate’s Kitchen.

Which is located at 51 Hamilton Street in Holyoke. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. Friday evening.