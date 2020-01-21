Warming up your car for too long may cost you

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Warming up your car before your morning commute may cost you if you leave it on for too long.

There’s a Massachusetts law that limits the amount of time a car engine can legally be idling. The law states that a car cannot be idling more than 5 minutes unless it’s being serviced or used to deliver or accept goods.

Some experts argue that cars need no time to warm up. Chicopee mechanic Ed Malikowski said that the engine and oil warm up significantly faster when driving. It’s also important to regularly check your tires’ air pressure which tends to be lower in the cold.