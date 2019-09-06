Warrants issued for three men allegedly involved in fight at Ludlow club

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men are facing felony assault charges in connection to a fight at a club on Winsor Street in Ludlow on the night of August 23.

Ludlow Police Department Lieutenant Daniel Valadas told 22News detectives received arrest warrants on Wednesday for 38-year-old Louis Lopes Jr. and 29-year-old Steven Martin, both of Ludlow, and 20-year-old Adrian Lopes of Palm Coast, Florida.

Lopes Jr. currently has three outstanding Massachusetts arrest warrants, one of which stems from the fight that occurred on the property of the Gremio Lusitano Club located on 385 Winsor St. He faces two counts of assault and battery for his alleged involvement in the fight.

Lt. Valadas said Martin turned himself in at the Palmer District Court and was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery. He was released and expected to appear in court in the future.

Lopes currently has a felony arrest warrant charging him with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

No further details about the fight is being released. 22News will follow this and bring you updates as we learn more.