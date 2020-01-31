Driver leads police on multi-town car chase that ends in Warren

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver is in custody after leading police on a chase through several towns while driving erratically eastbound on Route 67 Thursday night.

Warren Fire Department spokesman Kyle A. Sledziewski told 22News that the Rutland Regional Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a car was traveling uncontrollably.

According to Sledziewski, officers located the alleged car and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver allegedly refused to pull over and continued into the town of West Brookfield and towards the town of Ware. The officers monitored speed and traffic conditions out of safety concerns.

Additional officers from West Brookfield, Ware, and Palmer police departments assisted in several attempts to stop the car. After traveling through Ware and Palmer, the vehicle became stuck on the side of the road on Ware Road in Warren at 6:33 pm.

The driver was taken into custody and later transferred to a local hospital by the Warren Fire Department for evaluation. Sledziewski said the driver was experiencing a medical emergency. His identity has not been released.