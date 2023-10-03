SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Washington Street School will be open as usual on Tuesday after it closed on Monday due to flooding issues.
It was the only school in Springfield that was impacted by water issues on Monday.
Springfield school spokeswoman Azell Cavaan confirmed in a release sent to 22News that the school will be back operating as normal on Tuesday.
