SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Washington Street School in Springfield will be closed on Monday.
Springfield Schools spokeswoman Azell Cavaan told 22News that Washington Street School is closed on Monday because of flooding, but all other schools in Springfield are open.
It is unknown when the school is set to reopen and the cause of the flooding.
22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
