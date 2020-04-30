WATCH LIVE: 44 police recruits will graduate in Forest Park Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Academy will host two graduation ceremonies where 44 recruits will graduate Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the academy will host two graduation ceremonies for Academy Class #0520 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Carriage House within Barney Estate in Springfield’s Forest Park for social distancing purposes.

Due to the pandemic, the graduation will be closed to the public but will be streamed live on the City of Springfield Facebook page. Springfield City Clerk Tasheena Davis will read the recruits their oath and swear them in and Mayor Sarno, Commissioner Clapprood, and Lt. Thomas Zarelli will all give remarks.

The following graduates will be sworn in:

34 Springfield Police Officers to be pinned by Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

3 Chicopee Police Officers to be pinned by Lt. Holly Davis on behalf of Chief William Jebb

3 West Springfield Police Officers to be pinned by Chief Paul Connor

2 Ludlow Police Officers to be pinned by Acting Chief Michael Brennan

1 UMass Amherst Police Officer to be pinned by Chief Tyrone Parham

1 Springfield College Police Officer to be pinned by Lt. Joe Tiraboschi on behalf of Chief Karen Leary

“In the face of COVID-19, I’m happy to say the precautions we put in place allowed our recruits to graduate healthy and receive all necessary certifications to begin their careers as police officers,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said.

The graduates will begin their official duties as Springfield Police Officers on Sunday and will be assigned to different bureaus and squads.